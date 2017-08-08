Where to get vaccines before the start of the school year in Maryland

WASHINGTON — If your child will be going into the seventh grade, you’ll need more than just pencils, pens and notebooks to go back to school.

Kids going into kindergarten, first, second and third grades need to show two doses of the varicella vaccine.

Kids going into seventh grade need to show proof of vaccination against Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap) and Meningococcal meningitis (MCV4) before the start of the school year.

Students will be excluded from attending school until they can provide documentation of the required Tdap and MCV vaccines throughout all of Maryland.

Below is where and when families can find free vaccination clinics.

Anne Arundel County

Glen Burnie Health Center

416 A St. SW

Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061

Monday through Friday (Appointment only): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Parole Health Center

1950 Drew St.

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Monday through Friday (Appointment only): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Baltimore County

Essex Health Center & Hannah More Health Center

201 Back River Neck Road

Baltimore, Maryland 21221

Aug. 22: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Easter Family Resource Center

9100 Franklin Square Drive

Baltimore, Maryland 21237

Sept. 9: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 23: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Woodlawn Health Center

1811 Woodlawn Drive

Baltimore, Maryland 21207

Sept. 9: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 23: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Find more information here.

Calvert County

Calvert Health Dept.

975 Solomons Island Road North

Frederick, Maryland 20678

Aug. 29: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 (Appointment only): 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Frederick County

Community Health Services Division

350 Montevue Lane

Frederick, Maryland 21702

Wednesdays (Appointment only): 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Howard County

Columbia Health Center

8930 Stanford Blvd.

Columbia, Maryland 21045

Monday through Friday (Appointment only): 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

School Health Services Center

4910 Macon Road

Rockville, Maryland 20852

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 8:30 – 11:20 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave.

Silver Spring, Maryland 20902

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Germantown Health Center

12900 Middlebrook Road, 2nd Floor

Germantown, Maryland 20874

Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – noon

Thursdays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Silver Spring Health Center

8630 Fenton St., 10th Floor

Silver Spring, Maryland 20910

Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A copy of the child’s immunization record must be presented to staff to receive vaccinations.

For more information, call the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Immunization Program at 240-777-1050 or School Health Services at 240-777-1550.

Prince George’s County

Northwestern High School Wellness Center

7000 Adelphi Road

Hyattsville, Maryland 20782

Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Beltway Plaza

6000 Greenbelt Road

Greenbelt, Maryland 20770

Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Shops at Iverson

3737 Branch Ave.

Temple Hills, Maryland 20748

Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Public Health Dept.

21580 Peabody St.

Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

Aug. 24: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

