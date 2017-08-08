Where to get vaccines before the start of the school year in Maryland

WASHINGTON — If your child will be going into the seventh grade, you’ll need more than just pencils, pens and notebooks to go back to school.
Kids going into kindergarten, first, second and third grades need to show two doses of the varicella vaccine.
Kids going into seventh grade need to show proof of vaccination against Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap) and Meningococcal meningitis (MCV4) before the start of the school year.
Students will be excluded from attending school until they can provide documentation of the required Tdap and MCV vaccines throughout all of Maryland.
Below is where and when families can find free vaccination clinics.
Anne Arundel County
Glen Burnie Health Center
416 A St. SW
Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Monday through Friday (Appointment only): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Parole Health Center
1950 Drew St.
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Monday through Friday (Appointment only): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Baltimore County
Essex Health Center & Hannah More Health Center
201 Back River Neck Road
Baltimore, Maryland 21221
Aug. 22: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Easter Family Resource Center
9100 Franklin Square Drive
Baltimore, Maryland 21237
Sept. 9: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sept. 23: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Woodlawn Health Center
1811 Woodlawn Drive
Baltimore, Maryland 21207
Sept. 9: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sept. 23: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Find more information here.
Calvert County
Calvert Health Dept.
975 Solomons Island Road North
Frederick, Maryland 20678
Aug. 29: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 (Appointment only): 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Frederick County
Community Health Services Division
350 Montevue Lane
Frederick, Maryland 21702
Wednesdays (Appointment only): 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Howard County
Columbia Health Center
8930 Stanford Blvd.
Columbia, Maryland 21045
Monday through Friday (Appointment only): 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Montgomery County
School Health Services Center
4910 Macon Road
Rockville, Maryland 20852
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 8:30 – 11:20 a.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave.
Silver Spring, Maryland 20902
Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Germantown Health Center
12900 Middlebrook Road, 2nd Floor
Germantown, Maryland 20874
Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – noon
Thursdays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Silver Spring Health Center
8630 Fenton St., 10th Floor
Silver Spring, Maryland 20910
Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
A copy of the child’s immunization record must be presented to staff to receive vaccinations.
For more information, call the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Immunization Program at 240-777-1050 or School Health Services at 240-777-1550.
Prince George’s County
Northwestern High School Wellness Center
7000 Adelphi Road
Hyattsville, Maryland 20782
Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Beltway Plaza
6000 Greenbelt Road
Greenbelt, Maryland 20770
Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Shops at Iverson
3737 Branch Ave.
Temple Hills, Maryland 20748
Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s County
St. Mary’s County Public Health Dept.
21580 Peabody St.
Leonardtown, Maryland 20650
Aug. 24: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
For more information, call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.
