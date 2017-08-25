Longer summer school break in Md. sparks tourism excitement

WASHINGTON — Maryland tourism has been heating up later in the summer season due to the executive order signed by Gov. Larry Hogan last year that requires, with few exceptions, public schools across the state to start classes after Labor Day.

“This current week has been an extremely busy week,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We’re excited, and I think it’s a great opportunity for Marylanders.”

Before Hogan’s order, nearly all school systems in Maryland opened before Labor Day.

“So many Maryland families weren’t able to come that last week of the summer,” Meehan said. “Our Marylanders, to a great degree, were absent.”

Now that students and their families have a longer summer break, many are taking that late trip to the beach.

Both Hogan and Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot have said starting school after Labor Day gives families more time to enjoy summer vacation in August, and will provide an economic boost to the state’s tourism industry and small businesses.

However, as school systems scrambled to adjust their calendars, preparing for the change to take effect, critics questioned whether an extended summer break was the right move for students. They also complained that it gives local education officials less flexibility and control over their districts. While students in Maryland schools are going back later, teachers did not. Many have already gone back to work.

In a statement released to WTOP earlier this year, the governor’s office said, “Starting school after Labor Day is the right thing to do for Maryland families and students. It’s great news that the vast majority of Maryland jurisdictions are moving forward with this return to common sense scheduling.”

To highlight the later school start, Ocean City officials are putting up Maryland flags along the boardwalk and hanging signs that say: “Welcome Back Marylanders.”

Hotels and businesses are also going to offer discounts.

“There will be a certain buzz,” said Meehan. “It’s been great and I think we’ll see a very positive response throughout the state — not just in Ocean City.”

