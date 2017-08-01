501.5
1 dead after being hit by Amtrak train in Maryland

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:06 am 08/09/2017 10:06am
ODENTON, Md. (AP) — Service on a commuter rail line that connects Maryland and D.C. has been restored, except for Odenton station, where a person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Wednesday morning.

News outlets report that the person was struck Wednesday morning in Odenton. The Maryland Transit Administration says on Twitter that the MARC Penn Line is temporarily shut down due to police activity.

The Maryland Transit Administration says there’s no estimate as to when service will be restored. The agency says Metro will honor MARC tickets and that MARC’s Camden Line, which also takes passengers from Maryland into the District of Columbia, is operating as normal.

Topics:
Amtrak train Business & Finance Latest News Local News Maryland News odenton person struck by train
