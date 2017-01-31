Md. supporters of Trump’s travel ban speak out

CALIFORNIA, Md. — As protesters across the country continue to voice their dissent of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, those who support the restriction have also voiced their views.

In Maryland’s St. Mary’s County, many voters came out to support Trump on Election Day and have sided with Trump’s executive order.

“There needs to be a little bit more to the vetting process,” said Cheryl, who did not give her last name. She’s happy that the president wants to try to find out more about people’s backgrounds before they’re allowed to come to the U.S.

She added, “You can’t just let somebody in and say, ‘Oh yeah, you passed’ some random screening, even though there’s absolutely no history, and say, ‘Have fun, see you later.'”

Dennis, who also declined to give his last name, said the order made sense. “At some point in time, the executive is supposed to take the actions that may be unpopular with certain quarters, but they have to do what they think is safe.”

He thinks the protests that have happened in recent days are a carry-over from the Nov. 8 result.

“The Democrats lost the election and they can’t believe they lost it, and so therefore, they’re upset and fighting against what’s the will of the people. If Democrats had won and Republicans were acting like this, everybody would be saying, ‘Oh those evil Republicans, they don’t have a clue how the country works,'” he said.

Another man, who is originally from one of the countries affected by the executive order, added his support.

“A 90-day moratorium or a ban [while] getting to understand how this vetting process is going to work, in my opinion, is a good thing,” said Mike, who did not give his last name. He immigrated to the U.S. from Iran in the 1970s.

“Keeping America safe is the right thing to do,” he added.

