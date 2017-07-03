501

Loudoun County, VA News

Va. man escapes ICE custody along Dulles Toll Road, is recaptured

By Jack Pointer July 3, 2017 6:36 pm 07/03/2017 06:36pm
WASHINGTON — A Loudoun County man briefly escaped ICE custody Monday along the Dulles Toll Road.

Monday morning, sheriff’s deputies had arrested Marlon C. Rivas-Mendez, 27, of Sterling, before turning him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He was transferred to ICE after a detainer was placed on him.

While being transported, Rivas-Mendez assaulted transport personnel and escaped custody on the Dulles Toll Road, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department. Its personnel joined the Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police Department, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and ICE in the subsequent search.

Loudoun County deputies located Rivas-Mendez at 2:20 p.m. near Mercure Circle and Old Ox Road and took him into custody.

Rivas-Mendez was arrested on local charges of assault and battery and was released back into ICE custody.

