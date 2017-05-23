2 Loudoun Co. high school students charged with distributing narcotic

WASHINGTON — Two 16-year-old Potomac Falls High School students have been charged with felony distribution of a narcotic on school property, Loudoun County, Virginia, officials said.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the felony charges stem from an incident on April 21, when seven Riverbend Middle School 8th graders ended up in the nurse’s office after sharing drinks during class laced with the prescription drug Alprazolam, which is commonly known as Xanax.

None of the students had to go to the hospital. They were taken home by their parents.

The students’ names are being protected because they are juveniles. None of the middle school students was charged in the case.

The sheriff’s office said two Potomac Falls High School students were caught in possession of the suspected Alprazolam mixture during the investigation.

They face juvenile petitions for Felony Distribution of a Schedule IV Narcotic on School Property, officials said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who wants to report any suspected narcotics activity can call the narcotics tip line at 703 779-0552.

