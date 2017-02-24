Man charged in 6 home burglaries in Loudoun County

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with six home burglaries throughout two counties over the past two months.

Loudoun Sheriff’s detectives said they believe 62-year-old Theodore Bailey is connected to two Jan. 10 burglaries in Purcellville and Hamilton, Virginia, and four burglaries in John Mosby Highway the week of Feb. 6.

After a joint investigation with the Fauquier and Loudoun counties’ sheriff’s office, Bailey was apprehended on Feb. 15 in Alexandria.

Bailey has been charged with six counts of burglary, six counts of grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bailey is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

