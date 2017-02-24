Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in Rt. 28 crash

WASHINGTON — The driver involved in a crash Tuesday morning that killed a Leesburg, Virginia, woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Andre M. Glenn, 26, of Sterling, drove a Jeep Wrangler northbound on Virginia Route 28 when he struck a traffic divider south of the Dulles Greenway around 2 a.m.

Two women were thrown from the vehicle, and Gabrielle M. Perry, 22, was killed. The surviving female passenger was treated for serious injuries, but she is expected to survive. Glenn and another male passenger were not seriously injured.

Glenn was initially charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license at the scene of the crash.

If convicted of the involuntary manslaughter charge, Glenn could face up to 20 years in prison.

Glenn was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Friday.

Online court records show that Glenn had been pulled over several times in recent years for speeding in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. He was convicted of driving on a suspended license in 2015, a misdemeanor.

WTOP’S Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.