Planning to take Metro to Redskins game? You’ll need a Plan B to get home

WASHINGTON — If you plan to take Metro to FedEx Field on Sunday evening to watch the Washington Redskins face off against the Oakland Raiders, you’ll probably want a Plan B for getting home.

The Redskins did not ask Metro to stay open late for Sunday’s game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. Metro closes at 11 p.m. on Sundays.

In order to stay open later, the team would have had to pay a $100,000 deposit for every extra hour of service. In recent years, about 1,000 people have used Metro to reach FedEx Field in Hyattsville, Maryland, the team said last week.

In the past, Metro frequently stayed open later to accommodate late-night sports events, but that practice was curtailed when temporary round-the-clock track work began last year.

Metro now says it will stay open for special events — limited to 10 per year — but organizations have to pony up the cash.

