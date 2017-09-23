201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Planning to take Metro…

Planning to take Metro to Redskins game? You’ll need a Plan B to get home

By Jack Moore September 23, 2017 5:24 pm 09/23/2017 05:24pm
Share

WASHINGTON — If you plan to take Metro to FedEx Field on Sunday evening to watch the Washington Redskins face off against the Oakland Raiders, you’ll probably want a Plan B for getting home.

Related Stories

The Redskins did not ask Metro to stay open late for Sunday’s game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. Metro closes at 11 p.m. on Sundays.

In order to stay open later, the team would have had to pay a $100,000 deposit for every extra hour of service. In recent years, about 1,000 people have used Metro to reach FedEx Field in Hyattsville, Maryland, the team said last week.

In the past, Metro frequently stayed open later to accommodate late-night sports events, but that practice was curtailed when temporary round-the-clock track work began last year.

Metro now says it will stay open for special events — limited to 10 per year — but organizations have to pony up the cash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fedex field Latest News Local News metro Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?