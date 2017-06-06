Metro police: Md. man arrested for indecent exposure on public transit

WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, man has been arrested Monday after police say he exposed himself multiple times on public transportation.

Metro Transit Police say Louis Edward Smith III, 37, was involved in at least three cases of indecent exposure in D.C. and Prince George’s County.

In the most recent case Monday, Smith allegedly exposed himself on a train between Addison Road and Capitol Heights in Prince George’s County, according to Metro police.

The second case happened Sunday morning on a Blue Line train between Capitol Heights and L’Enfant Plaza in D.C., Metro police said. This time, the victim took cellphone video of the suspect and provided it to Metro police.

The third case occurred on Memorial Day in Prince George’s County on a Metrobus. In this case, Smith was caught touching himself while speaking with the bus driver on a shuttle he had boarded at the New Carrollton station, Metro police said. When the bus driver began to call the Bus Operations Control Center, he reportedly spat on and swore at her. He left the scene before police came.

Smith was arrested at the Anacostia station Monday night and charged with the Sunday case in D.C. Metro police say they have also obtained warrants for the Prince George’s County cases, which include two counts of indecent exposure and a second-degree assault charge for spitting on the bus driver.

Detectives believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information about these cases can call the Metro Transit Police Criminal Investigations Division at 301-955-5000.

