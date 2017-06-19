502

45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes

June 19, 2017 7:37 am 06/19/2017 07:37am
WASHINGTON — Forty-five years ago on June 19, 1972, Hurricane Agnes made landfall in Florida.

The storm caused some of the worst flooding ever in the mid-Atlantic and is responsible for 122 deaths. Forty-eight of those deaths occurred in Pennsylvania.

In 1972 dollars, here’s how much damage Agnes did, according to The Washington Post:

Virginia – $222,000,000

Maryland and D.C. – $110,000,000

The storm dumped about 16 inches of rain in Chantilly, Virginia, 8.16 inches at Reagan National Airport and 6.81 inches in Baltimore.

