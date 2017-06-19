45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes

WASHINGTON — Forty-five years ago on June 19, 1972, Hurricane Agnes made landfall in Florida.

The storm caused some of the worst flooding ever in the mid-Atlantic and is responsible for 122 deaths. Forty-eight of those deaths occurred in Pennsylvania.

In 1972 dollars, here’s how much damage Agnes did, according to The Washington Post:

Virginia – $222,000,000

Maryland and D.C. – $110,000,000

The storm dumped about 16 inches of rain in Chantilly, Virginia, 8.16 inches at Reagan National Airport and 6.81 inches in Baltimore.

This June 23, 1972 file photo shows people being rescued by boat from their homes to dry ground after Hurricane Agnes forced the Susquehanna River to overflow its banks causing heavy flooding in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

