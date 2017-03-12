11:12 pm, March 12, 2017
The Investigation Continues: Lyon sisters

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP March 12, 2017 10:19 pm 03/12/2017 10:19pm
WTOP’s new investigative podcast, The Investigation Continues, launches March 20.

In its five-part debut series, the podcast focuses on the 1975 disappearance of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and her 10-year-old sister, Katherine — a case that has haunted the D.C. region for more than four decades.

The Investigation Continues examines the circumstances behind the Lyon sisters’ disappearance, and the clues investigators pursued and, in some cases, missed.

Hear a preview of the new podcast now via the player below. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Podcast One.

New episodes in the series will also be available each Monday on WTOP.com, and can be played on a desktop or mobile device.

Coming soon: The Investigation Continues

Download audio

What happened?

During Easter vacation, 1975, Sheila and Katherine walked from their home in Maryland to nearby Wheaton Plaza mall. They were never seen again. The 40-year search for the girls and their abductor upended a family, tested the resolve of investigators, and caused parents to rethink their children’s independence.

In September, a man goes on trial for their murders, even though their bodies have never been found.

In The Investigation Continues, WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein paints a vivid picture of the vanishing of the two young girls and the search for answers.

Discuss the podcast

Each Tuesday at 12 p.m., beginning March 21, Neal will conduct a Facebook Live chat to discuss that week’s episode. This is your opportunity to ask him questions and join the conversation about the case. Like WTOP on Facebook and you’ll be sent an alert when we begin our Facebook Live discussions. You can also email questions and comments directly to Neal.

