Shooting outside Leisure World injures 1

WASHINGTON — A young woman was taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries after she was shot at Montgomery County’s Leisure World Thursday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting directly outside the senior community in Silver Spring, Maryland.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was expected to survive her injuries.

She told police her boyfriend was involved in the shooting, said Captain Paul Starks, spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police found the young man walking along Bel Pre Road nearby. They also recovered a handgun, Starks said.

The young man was taken into custody but has not been charged and his name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

About 8,000 people live at Leisure World, which describes itself as a private community for those 55 and up.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo and Amanda Iacone contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.