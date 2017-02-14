GREENBELT, Md. — If Greenbelt is chosen as the site of the FBI’s new headquarters, planning officials think it will need about 60 percent more parking spaces than initially projected.

The new consolidated headquarters is expected to house about 11,000 employees, but a draft Environmental Impact Statement released in 2015 estimated only 3,600 parking spaces would be needed if it was located in Greenbelt.

The final EIS, which is due next month, will call for more than 6,000 parking spaces.

“We feel that adequate parking is critical to fulfilling the FBI’s diverse and important mission and our promise to being a good neighbor,” said Doug Grant, FBI project executive, at a public meeting Monday night.

“If we build inadequate parking on site, people will still figure out a way to drive to work and park,” he said.

Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland and Springfield in Virginia are all in the running to become home to the new headquarters.

Two more meetings are scheduled this week to provide the public with transportation updates, and each starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the Robert E. Lee High School cafeteria in Springfield.

Wednesday’s will take place at the Kentland Community Center in Landover.

The final Environmental Impact Statement will single out a “preferred” site for the new FBI headquarters.

After that there will be a 30-day public comment period before a final decision is made.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.