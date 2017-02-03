WASHINGTON — The Metro station that serves Arlington National Cemetery will be closed Feb. 11 through Feb. 28, due to Metro’s latest round of system wide safety fixes.

A free shuttle will be available from the Pentagon to Arlington National Cemetery, above the Arlington National Cemetery Metro station on Memorial Avenue.

The cemetery has advised guests to plan for extra travel time.

Perched across the Potomac River, Arlington National Cemetery is one of the oldest national cemeteries in the nation, the final resting place for more than 400,000 active-duty service members, veterans and their families. The cemetery is open every day and attracts nearly 4 million people each year, according to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates.

Cemetery officials said people sometimes use Metro to attend funeral services, but it’s something they advise against because the distance from the gravesite and the cemetery’s administration building, where funeral services are sometimes held, can be over a mile.

The Arlington National Cemetery station happens to be on the portion of the Blue Line that will be impacted by the latest round of Metro’s safety blitz, the 12 phase of a massive project to fix the aging and deteriorating commuter rail system.

This time the maintenance blitz impacts the Blue Line, which provides rail service between Springfield, Virginia and Largo, Maryland. No trains will be running between the Rosslyn and Pentagon stations — Arlington National Cemetery falls along this route.

