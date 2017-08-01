How to get ahead in the workplace: Be your own sponsor

Joann Lublin shares tips to get ahead in the workplace http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/lublin_pretape.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — It can be hard to get ahead in the workplace, but The Wall Street Journal’s Joann S. Lublin shares some tips to advance in your career from women who have broken the glass ceiling in her latest book, “Earning It: Hard-Won Lessons from Trailblazing Women at the Top of the Business World.”

“Each story is different, but in many cases, these women were hugely resilient in the face of setbacks,” Lublin said. “They also, in many cases, had powerful people who believed in them.”

Lublin urged the importance of having both mentors and sponsors. She said mentors give informal advice, while sponsors put their reputations on the line to advocate for someone else.

In many cases, Lublin said, the people in power to learn from are men.

And in some cases, the people in power are horrible bosses.

Lublin said several women highlighted in her book took the opportunity to learn from horrible bosses to get ahead.

One woman in particular — Gerry Laybourne, who became the head of Nickelodeon — kept notes and wrote pointers on how to be a good boss based on her experience with bad management.

Lublin also said women should be better advocates for themselves during negotiations of higher pay or promotion. In her interview with WTOP, Lublin cited a survey that asked how much more money people ask for while searching for a new job.

It turns out, men ask for up to $11,000 more than women.

Lublin said this shows the realities of the gender wage gap. But one way women can feel confident in asking for more money is by using the “velvet glove” technique.

“It’s the idea that you go into a negotiating session with a fist filled with information and knowledge,” Lublin said. “You’ve done your homework about what this job is worth, what other people are getting paid, what you are worth. But the ‘velvet’ is also understanding where that person’s coming from who’s negotiating.”

One of the biggest concepts Lublin wants readers to take away from her book is the importance of being your own sponsor and believing in your own abilities.

“You’ve got to have that voice in the other side of your head that says, ‘You have demonstrated that you’re good at what you do, and you’re going to get even better in the future,’” Lublin said.

