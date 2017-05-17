Are rompers for men a thing? A Kickstarter campaign says ‘yes’

WASHINGTON — The Bro Romper? The RompHim?

Whatever you call it, it’s — well, it’s certainly new, and it seems no shortage of people are willing to make it a reality.

A group of friends who met in business school have formed Aced Designs, USA Today reports, with the purpose of making rompers — full-body, pastel-colored one-piece garments — for men. The company claims it’ll be “your favorite summer outfit,” perfect for concerts, beach trips, pool parties and more.

It’s like a romper for women, they claim, but with substantial pockets, a zipper fly and an adjustable waist for “the most flattering contours possible.”

You can laugh — many people are doing that — but a Kickstarter campaign for the development of the idea had a goal of $10,000; as of noon Wednesday, it had brought in $143,628.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.