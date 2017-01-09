Trump replaces 60-year Inauguration announcer with supporter

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Since the inauguration of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Charlie Brotman’s voice has been a familiar one during the inaugural parades down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Days ago, he expected to get a call to do it again, but instead received an email from the Presidential Inauguration Committee, telling him that this year another announcer will take his place.

“More than a shock, it was devastating to say the least,” Brotman said.

In the email, Brotman said he was told he would instead be given the title of Chairman Emeritus, would have tickets to the inauguration and would be acknowledged during the parade by the new announcer for his service.

Brotman said he feels fine and was up for announcing an 11th presidential parade and didn’t understand why the decision to replace him was made.

“I’m 89 years old, I wonder if they think that I’m going to die on the mic,” Brotman said.

The job was given to a freelance broadcaster from the D.C. area Steve Ray.

“This is not replacing him or filling his shoes, it’s really just the guy who is next because you can’t replace him,” Ray said.

Ray said he was approached for the job, while volunteering for the Trump campaign.

“They said you know what, this might be a perfect time to transition when we have the opportunity because you never know when brain trust, like Charlie, may not be around to tap into,” Ray said.

As for Brotman, his wishes his successor well and his advice to Ray would be to keep the announcements fun and informative.

Brotman said he’s sorry to the people who looked forward to hearing him again this year.

“I’d love to be with you. I’d love to be talking with you. I’d love to be having fun with you, maybe another time,” Brotman said.

