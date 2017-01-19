8:18 pm, January 19, 2017
Shoppers swipe up Trump hats, ‘nasty women’ gear ahead of inauguration

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP January 19, 2017 8:10 pm 01/19/2017 08:10pm
Merchandise around the inauguration is a big business. Visitors in town for both the swearing-in and the planned demonstrations are gearing up for the big day — with the proper gear.

“It’s just extra stuff I wanted to keep … celebrating a great victory, said John Pavlik from Lansing Michigan. He stood outside White House Gifts on 15th Street in Northwest D.C. with an arm full of Trump merchandise.

He had a handful of buttons that say, “President Trump. Get used to it.”

Jason Walker in from Houston Texas collected some items for his family at the same store.

“Got to have your black hoodie celebrating the inauguration and my dad made a special request from San Jose, California, for a really cool Trump hat,” he said.

Across town in Adams Morgan, Elaine Collins and Sherry Bishop from Arkansas made one of their first trips to a women’s march “pop-up shop” on 18th Street.

“We have a ton of buttons, the sign-of-peace buttons,” Bishop said.

“I’m literally buying $300 worth of stuff,” said Washingtonian Kim Scardino, who waited over an hour to get into the store.

She detailed all the items she had in her arms and the different slogans she was drawn to.

“I have ‘Nasty Women Unite.’ I have ‘The Future is Female.’ I have a 12-year-old daughter so one for her, one for my baby sitter, my friends kids,” she said listing off her gift list.

Co-owner of the shop Rebecca Funk said every item is popular and selling out, despite daily shipments.

The tiny store stocks tank tops, baby clothes, posters, buttons and books.

Michael Martone was happy to wait to get his mother a sweatshirt.

“I really like the ‘Nasty Women Unite.’ It’s a favorite of I know my mom back in New York. I’m sure she’ll wear it all the time,” he said.

