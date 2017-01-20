8:19 pm, January 20, 2017
Inauguration Day 2017

Photos: The biggest fashion moments from Inauguration Day

By WTOP Staff January 20, 2017 7:50 pm 01/20/2017 07:50pm
First lady fashion has helped define eras, and Melania Trump certainly stunned on Friday. Here's a look at some of the sartorial hits -- and misses -- on Inauguration Day.

WASHINGTON — First lady fashion has helped define eras, and Melania Trump certainly stunned on Friday.

The new first lady chose a sky blue Ralph Lauren cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck which she wore with  long suede gloves and matching stilettos, a look that’s already drawing comparisons to what fashion icon Jackie Kennedy wore at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.

It’s worth noting, however, that Melania Trump’s designer also dressed her husband’s bitter rival. Hillary Clinton donned a cream-colored Ralph Lauren pantsuit reminiscent of the one she wore when she accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for president back in July.

Ivanka Trump also wore a cream-colored pantsuit, though hers was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Former first lady Michelle Obama wore a red dress with 3/4-length sleeves.

For the most part, the sartorial vibe was largely conservative, keeping in step with the past.

Tough the boldest Inauguration Day fashion moment could probably be attributed to Trump’s senior advisory Kellyanne Conway, who described her a red-white-and-blue Gucci wool coat as “Trump revolutionary wear.”

She topped the look with a bright red cap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

