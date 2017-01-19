Photos: Presidential inaugural balls through the years

Today's inaugural balls are marked by dramatic entrances, first dances, high fashion, celebrities and speeches. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Though the first gala was held in honor of the first American President George Washington, the modern inaugural ball as we know it began after World War II with the new Truman Administration.

Today’s balls are marked by dramatic entrances, first dances, high fashion, celebrities and speeches. There are typically more than one official gala, peaking at 14 with the second Clinton inaugural in 1997. Meanwhile, there are countless numbers of unofficial balls throughout town inauguration night, typically sponsored by organizations and state groups.

There are three official balls planed for the new President Trump and his wife Melania. Take a look at the pomp and circumstance of inaugural galas through the years.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.