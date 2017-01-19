11:15 am, January 19, 2017
The Senate Finance Committee considers Steven Mnuchin to head the U.S. Treasury Department.

Inauguration Day 2017

Photos: Presidential inaugural balls through the years

By Kelley Vlahos January 19, 2017 10:52 am 01/19/2017 10:52am
Today's inaugural balls are marked by dramatic entrances, first dances, high fashion, celebrities and speeches. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Though the first gala was held in honor of the first American President George Washington, the modern inaugural ball as we know it  began after World War II with the new Truman Administration.

Today’s balls are  marked by dramatic entrances, first dances, high fashion, celebrities and speeches. There are typically more than one official gala, peaking at 14 with the second Clinton inaugural in 1997. Meanwhile, there are  countless numbers of unofficial balls throughout town inauguration night, typically sponsored by organizations and state groups.

There are three official balls planed for the new President Trump and his wife Melania. Take a look at the pomp and circumstance of inaugural galas through the years.

