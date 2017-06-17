Father’s Day festivities in and around DC

WASHINGTON — Be he a music fan, wine-lover, foodie or simple, family man, here are a few D.C. area events to help you celebrate Father’s Day the right way.

If dad’s a jazz fan or would enjoy lively performances in a beautiful place, catch the last day of D.C. Jazz Fest at Capitol Riverfront Yards Park. The event starts at 2 p.m. and tickets are $49. Food is available for purchase from several vendors. Bring folding chairs or blankets to get a family-friendly, festival experience.

Northern Virginians who don’t want to make a trek into D.C. will find an alternative at the Manassas Jazz Festival (formerly the Wine and Jazz Festival.) The event begins at noon and a $35-$40 taster ticket grants access to samples from local wineries, breweries and cideries – a treat for every dad.

If a long day outdoors isn’t his scene, local restaurants are offering special Father’s Day meals. Via Umbria, an Italian restaurant in Northwest D.C. offers a special Father’s Day brunch that is sure to spoil him. Tickets cost $40 and the meal is served at a communal table.

Foodies that don’t live in D.C. can still celebrate. If dad’s an early riser, restaurants such as Cheesetique in Alexandria, Virginia and Mon Ami Gabi in Reston, Virginia are offering special Father’s Day brunches. Maryland revelers can celebrate dad with American Contemporary cuisine at City Perch in Bethesda or opt for Italian at Sugo Restaurant in Potomac.

Whiskey-loving dads are invited to One Eight Distilling in Northeast D.C. For an $18 ticket, treat him to an afternoon of cocktails, wings and a trivia battle to test his fatherly wisdom.

If you’ve got little ones in tow or just want a free family event, make your way to National Harbor for their regular summer event, Movies on the Potomac. Sunday’s movie is Jungle 2 Jungle, and families are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. The movie begins at 6 p.m. and is an alternative for families who want to forgo fine dining.

