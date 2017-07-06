6 ways to increase your ‘good’ cholesterol levels

Cholesterol gets a bad rap. But the truth is, you need it to live, let alone lead a long, healthy life. Without this waxy, fat-like substance, you couldn’t make sex hormones such as estrogen and testosterone, adrenal hormones that help regulate blood pressure and metabolism, or essential nutrients such as vitamin D.

Floating through your bloodstream, two different fat- and protein-containing carriers, called lipoproteins, carry cholesterol to and from your cells. At healthy levels — ideally less than 100 milligrams per deciliter — low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, delivers the cholesterol you need into your tissues for cell stability and healthy function. Meanwhile, high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, scavenges the excess cholesterol and carries it to your liver, which breaks down the cholesterol and removes it from the body, says Dr. Nauman Mushtaq, medical director of cardiology at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Illinois. Hence the name “good cholesterol.”

However, when HDL levels are low — typically defined as less than 40 mg/DL — LDL can build up in the blood vessels, earning it the reputation of “bad cholesterol.” This buildup can cause plaque to form in the arteries, increasing your risk of heart attack or stroke.

Thankfully, research has shed new light on several lifestyle changes you can make to ensure your good cholesterol stays ahead of the bad. Here, experts share their top six methods for raising HDL levels and keeping your heart happy:

1. Be a cardio bunny. Cardiovascular exercise can help keep your weight down and HDL levels up. For instance, in one study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, by walking or running 50 to 60 minutes per day, five days per week for 12 weeks, overweight men significantly decreased their body fat, insulin resistance, blood pressure and “bad cholesterol” levels while upping their “good cholesterol.” Meanwhile, an analysis in the Archives of Internal Medicine found that moderate-intensity aerobic exercise (e.g., walking, cycling or continuous swimming for at least 15 minutes) consistently increases HDL levels. (Thinkstock)

[See: 10 Ways to Lower Your Risk of Stroke.]

[See: 6 Reasons You’re Procrastinating on Your Health Goals — and How to Stop.]

[See: What to Eat, Drink and Do to Relieve Constipation.]

More from U.S. News

The 12 Best Heart-Healthy Diets

Your Plant-Based Diet Needs These 10 Foods

Foods Affected by Trans Fat Ban

6 Ways to Increase Your ‘Good’ Cholesterol Levels originally appeared on usnews.com