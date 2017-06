WASHINGTON — James Comey will testify about his private conversations with President Donald Trump regarding the federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Read Comey’s prepared Senate committee remarks.

Watch the testimony live below (live-stream will begin at 10 a.m. on June 8, 2017) or listen live via WTOP’s event’s stream.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.