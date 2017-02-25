2:10 pm, February 25, 2017
73° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the WTOP listening area until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » What happened on final…

What happened on final day of Va. General Assembly

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith February 25, 2017 2:03 pm 02/25/2017 02:03pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. — Raises for state workers and some teachers, and a failed effort to pull funds from Planned Parenthood were part of the final day of Virginia’s General Assembly session Saturday.

Related Stories

The General Assembly budget plan, which only Del. Kaye Kory (D-Fairfax County) voted against, funds raises for state workers and police as well as raises for some teachers in school systems that choose to use the funding.

There is also some new funding for mental health, the opioid crisis and help for a few more people with disabilities.

“This is just a beginning,” House Appropriations Chairman Del. Chris Jones said.

While House Minority Leader David Toscano said there are no perfect budgets, he urged his colleagues to support the agreement between the House and Senate.

Other action

The House of Delegates failed by just three votes to override Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s veto of a bill blocking money for Planned Parenthood.

The General Assembly approved new exemptions from fingerprint background checks for child day cares, including religious day cares, they had said could be required by federal law. Lawmakers indicated the bill could come back with amendments from the governor for the one-day reconvened session in April when the General Assembly takes up the governor’s vetoes and recommended amendments.

The General Assembly gave initial approval for a proposed “transportation lockbox” constitutional amendment that would put limits on when the state can pull money from transportation funds for other purposes. Since it is a proposed constitutional amendment, it must pass in the General Assembly next year in order to go to voters for approval.

Other deals increase oversight for jails after a man who should have been released starved to death, and limit defamation lawsuits tied to public comments.

The Senate gave final approval for a bill that would require Alexandria to accelerate fixes to a sewage system that continually dumps raw sewage into the Potomac River.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News planned parenthood raises for state workers Virginia virginia general assembly
Home » Latest News » Government News » What happened on final…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Government News