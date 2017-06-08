Md. man accused of raping, kidnapping ex-girlfriend arrested in N. Carolina

WASHINGTON — Police said a Maryland man has been arrested in North Carolina after he allegedly assaulted and raped his ex-girlfriend and held her against her will, forcing her to flee from a stolen car they were in together.

The Maryland State Police said Thursday that Jake Barrineau, 37, of Mt. Airy, is being held in North Carolina on charges there, and is being charged in Maryland with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Additional charges are being obtained by troopers in Frederick County related to sexual assault and theft,” the police said in a statement.

The woman, who is 30 years old and lives in Mt. Airy but was not otherwise identified, told police that she had tried to break up with Barrineau at her home Tuesday night, but that he had assaulted her, threatened her with a knife and held her there. She said Barrineau had stolen a car and some guns from her father, who lives in Carroll County, and on Wednesday forced her to drive him around while he tried to pawn the guns. When she refused, police said, he assaulted her again and threatened her with a gun.

The Maryland State Police said they got a call about noon Wednesday from someone who said they’d seen the woman bruised in what they called a domestic assault. The caller said the woman was on her way back to her home with Barrineau on Md. Route 27 and that she had asked the caller to contact the police, they said.

Troopers went to the woman’s home and waited, but were soon told that the woman had fled the car she was in with Barrineau and that a passing motorist had picked her up.

The state police said that their investigation soon turned up the possibility that Barrineau was on his way to North Carolina. The North Carolina Highway Patrol found Barrineau, the stolen car and the stolen guns on I-40, off I-95 near Raleigh, about 300 miles away, Wednesday night. He was stopped and arrested; the North Carolina troopers found that Barrineau had five open warrants against him there.

The Maryland State Police said they’ll be filing more charges and starting extradition proceedings with North Carolina to bring Barrineau back to Maryland.

