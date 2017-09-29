201.5
Fashion is inside-out at 8th Annual Cosmo Couture (Photos)

By Patrick Roth September 29, 2017 5:33 pm 09/29/2017 05:33pm
The theme to the 8th annual Cosmo Couture on Thursday was environments and the event asked local architecture and interior design firms to make garments made out of materials you'd normally find inside a home, such as tile, carpet, wood, vinyl glass and rubber.

WASHINGTON — The expression that it’s what is on the inside that counts usually doesn’t apply to the fashion world.

This year’s Cosmo Couture was the exception to the rule.

The idea was to create a bridge between fashion and architecture and “transport the audience into a new environment,” according to a release from the International Interior Design Association.

The event was produced by the Washington Metro City Center of the International Interior Design Assocation Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

Proceeds from the event went to Rebuilding Together of Washington, D.C., an organization that aims to preserve and revitalize low-income homes and community facilities in D.C.

Topics:
