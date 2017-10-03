201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » 3 children rescued from…

3 children rescued from hot car in Falls Church; mother charged

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 1:25 pm 10/05/2017 01:25pm
Share

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A 26-year-old mother is facing felony charges after her three young children were rescued from a hot car.

Fairfax County police say officers were called to the 5600 block of Columbia Pike on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. for a report that three children were locked inside of a car in a parking lot. Police say the children, ages five, six, and seven, had been inside the car for at least 45 minutes and were suffering from heat exhaustion when they were rescued. Police say one child punched through a taped-up window.

Police say Alexa Faulkinson has been charged with three counts of cruelty to a child. She told police she left the children in the car because she didn’t want to bring them with her to work.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News hot car Latest News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

District of Cinema: Must-see movies set in DC

Local film critic Mike Canning has a soft spot for movies actually filmed in the nation's capital. Click through to see some of his favorites.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest