501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Elite Fairfax County rescue…

Elite Fairfax County rescue team returns from Houston

By Dick Uliano September 6, 2017 12:11 am 09/06/2017 12:11am
Share

CHANTILLY, Va. — Fairfax County’s swift water rescue team has come home after a week of helping flood-stranded residents of Houston.

The 14-member team, equipped with four jon boats and four inflatable boats, were part of a huge rescue flotilla that rescued and evacuated people trapped by high water from Harvey.

“The biggest thing was the amount of water in some of these neighborhoods. … There was actual swift water, which we could compare to Great Falls, in apartment complexes,” said Capt. Reggie Wadley, a member of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Virginia Task Force 1 — a national and international disaster response team, outfitted by Fairfax County, which often rushes to troubled spots for life-and-death search-and-rescue operations.

Team members were struck by the volume of water they encountered in Houston and they also were impressed by the cooperative spirit of the flood victims.

Related Stories

A lot of water, a lot of places under water, just a lot of water,” said Battalion Chief Ryland Kendrick, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, “I think the biggest thing for us was the generosity and the compassion shown by all the citizens both to us and to each other,” he said.

“All the citizens were helping each other, they were helping us, they were thankful.”

Family members of some of the team turned out at Virginia Task Force 1 headquarters to welcome their heroes home.

“I really was happy and I went over gave him a big hug,” said Ryan Roadruck, 6-year-old son of Ben Roadruck, a Fairfax rescue technician, “I really love my daddy, he’s like the strongest person that’s in our family and I really love my dad, so much,” he said.

On the last leg of their road trip from Tennessee to Virginia team members talked about the potential of Hurricane Irma, swirling in the Atlantic Ocean and threatening Florida later this week.

“It’s coming, so I want to get home and see my kids and my wife and we’ll see what happens next,” said Captain Wadley.

Members of Virginia Task Force 1 — possibly some of the same individuals who responded to the disaster in Houston — could be called upon to confront any problems created by Hurricane Irma.

“We’re already spun up. We’ve got our cash, our equipment all ready to go. If we’re called in a moment’s notice we’re able to gather and deploy within just several hours,” said Richie Bowers, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: Sept. 6
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining