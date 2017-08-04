Police: Fairfax Co. day care owner inappropriately touched 2 kids

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police have arrested the owner of a day care owner who they say inappropriately touched two children.

Claudio Vargas Lazo, 43-years-old, ran a state licensed, in-home day care service located in the 3900 block of Kernstown Court in Fairfax. He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery after an 11-year-old reported being inappropriately touched, police said.

During their investigation, authorities said they found another child, a 9-year-old, who was also inappropriately touched by Vargas Lazo.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Vargas Lazo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L.M. Smith at 703-246-7800. Callers may also contact the Child Protective Services Hotline at 703-324-7400.

