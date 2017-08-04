501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Police: Fairfax Co. day…

Police: Fairfax Co. day care owner inappropriately touched 2 kids

By Patrick Roth August 4, 2017 5:31 pm 08/04/2017 05:31pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police have arrested the owner of a day care owner who they say inappropriately touched two children.

Claudio Vargas Lazo, 43-years-old, ran a state licensed, in-home day care service located in the 3900 block of Kernstown Court in Fairfax. He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery after an 11-year-old reported being inappropriately touched, police said.

During their investigation, authorities said they found another child, a 9-year-old, who was also inappropriately touched by Vargas Lazo.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Vargas Lazo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L.M. Smith at 703-246-7800. Callers may also contact the Child Protective Services Hotline at 703-324-7400.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
child molestation fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Fairfax crime Latest News Local News Patrick Roth Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?