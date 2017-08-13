501.5
Heavy rains damage George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 5:36 am 08/13/2017 05:36am
FILE - This Feb. 20, 2011 file photo shows Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, Gen. George Washington in Mt. Vernon, Va. Mount Vernon CEO Curt Viebranz said about 100 feet of a brick wall located between Washington’s iconic mansion and the Potomac River fell over after the estate was hit by more than five and a half inches of rain in a single hour Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. A pathway between the mansion and Washington’s tomb was also washed out.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — Heavy rains have caused major damage at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Northern Virginia.

Mount Vernon CEO Curt Viebranz said about 100 feet of a brick wall located between Washington’s iconic mansion and the Potomac River fell over after the estate was hit by more than 5 ½ inches of rain in a single hour Friday evening. A pathway between the mansion and Washington’s tomb was also washed out.

Viebranz said no historical buildings were damaged, but the cleanup and repair costs could still total in the seven figures.

He said staff have been working around the clock to make sure the estate stays open for visitors.


