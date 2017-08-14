Fairfax County police investigate abduction, attempted sexual assault

WASHINGTON — The Fairfax County police have a detailed description of the man they said abducted and tried to sexually assault a woman in Reston on Monday — they also know what the suspect’s car may look like.

The attack occurred about 2:30 p.m. on North Shore Drive off Wiehle Avenue, police said.

A 22-year-old woman told the police she was walking near the Tall Oaks Shopping Center when a man approached her from behind, dragged her into the woods and began trying to remove her clothes. He left suddenly.

The man was seen driving a Hyundai that is either gray or silver. The license plate might begin with the letter V.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, with a full beard, in his late 20s to mid-30s. He was wearing shorts, a red baseball cap and a gray shirt with red letters.

The police are asking anyone with information about the attack or suspect to call 703-691-2131.

