Police investigate 2 dead bodies found in Mclean home

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating the discovery of two dead bodies found in a McLean, Virginia, home Friday.

Officers discovered the bodies at the home on the 6700 block of Dean Drive at around 2 p.m. after receiving a tip that someone inside may have been killed, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Officers tried to communicate with anyone that may have been inside the home, but were unsuccessful. They asked neighbors to remain inside their homes.

According to the news release, it is still very early in the investigation, but there seem to be no threats to public safety.

Detectives will be on the scene throughout the night, seeking further information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637), calling 1-866-411-TIPS or calling Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.

Below is the are where the bodies were found:

