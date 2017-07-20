Fairfax Co. handyman charged with sexually abusing children

WASHINGTON — A Springfield, Virginia, man who worked as a handyman has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing three children ranging in age from 4 to 11, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Police arrested Jerberth Adallir Palma, 43, on July 13. Police said Palma, who worked as independent contractor in Fairfax County for several years, came into contact with the children while working in their homes.

Palma has been charged with three counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13; one count of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, and one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in April, following a call to police by one of the children’s parents.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims, including outside Fairfax County, and would like to hear from anyone whose children may have come into contact with Palma.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective ­­­C.C. O’Malley at 703-246-7827, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. You can also submit an online tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

