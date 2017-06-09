800

Ex-mayor of Fairfax City to be sentenced in sex-for-drugs sting

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP June 9, 2017 9:00 am 06/09/2017 09:00am
Richard “Scott” Silverthorne, the former mayor of Fairfax, was arrested by Fairfax County police July 4, 2016. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

WASHINGTON — The former three-term mayor of Fairfax City, Virginia will be sentenced Friday morning for his role in a 2016 sex-for-drugs swap.

Richard “Scott” Silverthorne pleaded guilty in March to one felony count of distributing methamphetamine, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Silverthorne was caught in a police sting at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Tysons Corner in August.

Investigators got a tip that the former mayor was using a dating website to set up sexual encounters with men in exchange for drugs. Silverthorne was arrested after giving an undercover police officer 2 grams of methamphetamine at the hotel.

After Silverthorne’s plea in March, lawyer Brian Drummond said his client had no criminal record and a long history of public service.

Drummond and prosecutors say the judge could sentence Silverthorne — a first-time offender — to far less than the statutory maximum for the crime.

Silverthorne has spent three months in jail since his guilty plea.

