Ex-mayor of Fairfax City to be sentenced in sex-for-drugs sting

WASHINGTON — The former three-term mayor of Fairfax City, Virginia will be sentenced Friday morning for his role in a 2016 sex-for-drugs swap.

Richard “Scott” Silverthorne pleaded guilty in March to one felony count of distributing methamphetamine, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Silverthorne was caught in a police sting at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Tysons Corner in August.

Investigators got a tip that the former mayor was using a dating website to set up sexual encounters with men in exchange for drugs. Silverthorne was arrested after giving an undercover police officer 2 grams of methamphetamine at the hotel.

After Silverthorne’s plea in March, lawyer Brian Drummond said his client had no criminal record and a long history of public service.

Drummond and prosecutors say the judge could sentence Silverthorne — a first-time offender — to far less than the statutory maximum for the crime.

Silverthorne has spent three months in jail since his guilty plea.

