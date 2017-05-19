Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Police amp up patrols…

Police amp up patrols after Fairfax Co. park trashed, rules broken

By Kyle Cooper May 19, 2017 10:10 pm 05/19/2017 10:10pm
Share
Trash from partying has accumulated at Scott’s Run Nature Preserve in Fairfax County. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

WASHINGTON — After a series of run-ins with teenagers and others abusing Scott’s Run Nature Preserve in Fairfax County, the police are getting more involved.

Over the past few years, an area of the park along the Potomac River has become a very popular party site, according to the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Related Stories

Teenagers and others routinely refuse to obey site rules, damage natural resources, refuse to follow staff direction, produce piles of trash and endanger themselves and others, said Sara Baldwin, deputy director of the Park Authority.

The problem has become so bad, Baldwin said, that the Fairfax County Police Department will be patrolling the area on a more regular basis.

In addition, officers will enforce the no-swimming rule and crack down on any illegal drinking, said police Lt. Jason Allegra.

The Park Authority added that a lot of runoff water that includes human and animal feces flows into the Potomac River near Scott’s Run, making the area an unsafe and unhealthy place to swim.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Fairfax County Park Authority fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Scott's Run Nature Preserve Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Police amp up patrols…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fairfax County, VA News