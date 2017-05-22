Police seek help finding missing Fairfax Co. firefighter

WASHINGTON — D.C. police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are asking for your help in finding a missing Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter.

Officials said Brian Wood, 40, was last seen in the 3600 block of Veazey Street in Northwest D.C. on May 14. He was reported missing the following Saturday.

Wood is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds.

Police said Wood was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue pants. He drives a light blue Subaru Forester with black rims and D.C. tags, according to a Fairfax County Fire Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding Wood’s whereabouts is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

Critical #MissingPerson Brian Wood, 40, last seen 5/14, 3600 b/o Veazey St, NW. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099/ Text 50411. pic.twitter.com/0zbX4uLNNr — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 21, 2017

The Wood family and the FCFRD request your assistance in locating Firefighter Brian Wood. Please share! https://t.co/8ePMycioL3 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 21, 2017

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.