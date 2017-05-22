Fairfax County, VA News

Police seek help finding missing Fairfax Co. firefighter

By Hanna Choi May 22, 2017 7:16 am 05/22/2017 07:16am
WASHINGTON — D.C. police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are asking for your help in finding a missing Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter.

Officials said Brian Wood, 40, was last seen in the 3600 block of Veazey Street in Northwest D.C. on May 14. He was reported missing the following Saturday.

Wood is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds.

Police said Wood was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue pants. He drives a light blue Subaru Forester with black rims and D.C. tags, according to a Fairfax County Fire Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding Wood’s whereabouts is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

Fairfax County, VA News