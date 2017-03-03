2 sets of human remains found in Fairfax Co. park after search

WASHINGTON — Police in Fairfax County say they have found two sets of human remains in Holmes Run Park after a tip to authorities sparked a two-day search of the area.

Fairfax police are expected to release additional details late Friday morning.

The search was linked to a spate of gang-related killings and disappearances.

Homicide detectives, cadaver-sniffing dogs and a search-and-rescue team began combing through the sprawling park, south of Bailey’s Crossroads in Lincolnia, Virginia, on Wednesday after police received what they called a credible tip.

Last month, police discovered the body of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas, in an industrial park in Springfield, Virginia. A total of 10 people, including six teens, have been charged in her disappearance and death.

Police said the teen’s killing is also connected to the death of 21-year-old Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas, whose body was found along the shoreline of the Potomac River in Dumfries, Virginia, last month.

