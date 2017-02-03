Alexandria woman struck, killed crossing street in Fairfax Co.

WASHINGTON – A woman was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck Thursday evening as she crossed Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police identified the woman as Waneta M. Achaj, 58, of Alexandria. She died at a local hospital.

The 59-year-old driver of the 2002 Ford F-150 had a green light when he turned right onto Little River Turnpike from Braddock Road and struck the woman about 8 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

The driver remained at the crash site, police said.

Achaj was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to the police.

Detectives determined that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. But the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.