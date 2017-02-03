12:46 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Alexandria woman struck, killed…

Alexandria woman struck, killed crossing street in Fairfax Co.

By Jennifer Ortiz | @jernerferorterz February 3, 2017 4:50 pm 02/03/2017 04:50pm
10 Shares

WASHINGTON – A woman was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck Thursday evening as she crossed Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police identified the woman as Waneta M. Achaj, 58, of Alexandria. She died at a local hospital.

The 59-year-old driver of the 2002 Ford F-150 had a green light when he turned right onto Little River Turnpike from Braddock Road and struck the woman about 8 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

The driver remained at the crash site, police said.

Achaj was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to the police.

Detectives determined that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. But the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News braddock road crash Fairfax County, VA News franconia Latest News little river turnpike Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Alexandria woman struck, killed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Fairfax County, VA News