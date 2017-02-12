Body found in industrial park in Fairfax Co.

WASHINGTON — A search for a missing person led Fairfax County police to another discovery — human remains.

Police in Fairfax County were helping another jurisdiction search for a missing juvenile on Saturday when they discovered the remains of a female at an industrial park in Springfield, Virginia. The body was found on the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road.

The identity of the female has not been confirmed and an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

