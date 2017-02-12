1:47 am, February 12, 2017
Body found in industrial park in Fairfax Co.

By Abigail Constantino February 12, 2017 1:33 am 02/12/2017 01:33am
WASHINGTON — A search for a missing person led Fairfax County police to another discovery — human remains.

Police in Fairfax County were helping another jurisdiction search for a missing juvenile on Saturday when they discovered the remains of a female at an industrial park in Springfield, Virginia. The body was found on the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road.

The identity of the female has not been confirmed and an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

