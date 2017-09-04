501.5
Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 6:13 am 09/04/2017 06:13am
LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace said Monday.

Kensington Palace made the pregnancy announcement as they said that the former Kate Middleton was not feeling well enough to attend an engagement later in the day. As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.

“The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

Kate is being cared for at her Kensington Palace home in London.

William and Kate, both 35, already have two children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

No details were immediately available about when the third baby is due.

The royals have said from the time of their engagement that they wanted to have a family — the only question was how many children they wished for. Royal watchers recorded every aside for clues as to what the plans might be.

When asked on a royal tour in Singapore in 2012 about how many children he wanted, William said he was “thinking about having two.”

More recently, during a royal tour of Poland, Kate joked about a third child when given a cuddly toy designed to soothe tiny babies.

Kate thanked the well-wisher for the present and turned to William. “We will just have to have more babies,” she said laughing.

Kate is the eldest of three siblings, and reportedly had a very happy childhood. William has a younger brother, Prince Harry.

The royal couple can also be seen as following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who have four children.

