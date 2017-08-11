Review: Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson shine as script cracks in ‘Glass Castle’

WASHINGTON — True-life stories of struggle are hard to pull off, as filmmakers try to do the source justice without coming across as indulgent, all while convincing the masses to care.

This weekend, Jeannette Walls’ admirably honest 2005 memoir “The Glass Castle” becomes a star-studded family drama, chronicling the author’s rough upbringing with an unnecessarily complicated script just barely saved by a rising director coaching redeeming performances.

Based on true events, the film follows New York City gossip columnist Jeannette (Brie Larson), who lives the big-city life with her yuppie fiance David (Max Greenfield). As her taxi transports her through the gritty streets to swanky parties and fancy dinners, she juggles suppressed memories of her eccentric upbringing by her nomadic, squatter parents, from her alcoholic father Rex (Woody Harrelson) to her unbalanced painter mother Rose Mary (Naomi Watts).

Having spent 61 weeks on The New York Times best-seller list with 2.7 million copies sold, it’s no surprise the project attracted A-list talent, which is the best thing the film has going for it. For any flaws in the story presentation, it’s always a treat watching stellar actors go to work.

Watts plays her second neglectful mother of the summer, distracted by video games in “The Book of Henry,” then consumed by an art easel in “The Glass Castle.” Here, she ranges from aloof (letting her kids boil their own hot dogs) to intense (whooping at an arm-wresting match). While we gladly buy into her mental instability, her spacey portrait isn’t given enough room to rival Gena Rowlands’ force of nature in “A Woman Under the Influence” (1974).

Instead, the screen time goes to the undeniably charismatic Harrelson, who spits tough love and broken promises as he mocks up blueprints for a “glass castle” that never materializes. At times, we love Rex for his outside-the-box parenting akin to Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic” (2016). At other times, we hate him for subjecting his children to his personal demons with alcoholic outbursts, recalling Ray Milland’s detox in “The Lost Weekend” (1945).

It’s the children’s horrified faces that stick with us, from the adorable Chandler Head as the Youngest Jeannette to the show-stealing Ella Anderson as Jeannette ages 9 to 13. The latter looks like Brie Larson, who delivers a raw performance with scars bubbling just beneath the surface. Her cramped living spaces recall her Oscar-winning abductee in “Room” (2015), as does a scene where she cleverly escapes the unwanted advances of a pool-hall playboy.

Larson is inspired casting by Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed her in the indie masterpiece “Short Term 12” (2013), which put them both on the map at South By Southwest. While that script felt utterly organic — based on his own experience with troubled teens at a juvenile detention center — “Glass Castle” bears the burden of trying to tell someone else’s life story, resulting in an unfortunate emotional distance to the material for such a heavy manifesto.

That’s not to say Cretton drops the ball. Several scenes boast the symbolic staging of a pro.

There’s a pivotal scene where Larson dines with her fiance’s parents. When they ask about her embarrassing parents, she excuses herself to the bathroom where wallpaper vertical bars trap her as she tries to catch her breath. After a fond memory of father, Cretton cuts back to the bathroom, where stalls block the vertical bars, relaxing Larson and enabling her to re-emerge to the dining room and tell her in-laws all about her parents’ true living conditions.

Thus, the problem isn’t so much Cretton’s direction, it’s the tricky flaws baked into a complex script that juggles too much. Co-written by Cretton and Andrew Lanham (“The Shack”), the screenplay becomes convoluted by repeated jumps between adulthood and childhood. Some transitions work with visual or dialogue cues; others feel forced and disorienting, taking us out of the story to the point that we begin to notice the run time, which is never a good thing.

It might have been better to just tell the childhood story with the adulthood as a bookend framing device at the beginning and end. Or, Larson’s adulthood scenes should have been fleshed out and presented chronologically for our comprehension. As is, the structure feels more jumbled than it needs to be, frustrating us each time we leave the childhood slice.

Either way, by the time we reach the final camera push-in, the pat ending doesn’t feel earned. Forgiveness is certainly divine, as is the understanding that all humans are flawed, forcing us to take the bad with the good. It’s a satisfying conclusion on paper, but on screen, it’s tied into such a neat bow that it feels tonally at odds with the rough-as-hell upbringing she endured.

In the end, it’s the type of movie that could eek out a few acting nominations but is too scattershot to vie for Best Picture — hence the August release. Still, it’s worth watching for its touching family moments and life lessons, as Harrelson shares important nuggets of worthwhile wisdom: “You were born to change the world, not just add to the noise.”

“The Glass Castle” may not change the world, but it’s a cut above the Hollywood noise, which is a moderate victory for a heavy story that’s so inherently challenging on the big screen. The cracks may be showing on the glass, but the castle still stands as a testament to a resilient life.

