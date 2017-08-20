Christie says he’s no longer seeking sports radio host job

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he’s no longer seeking a job on a New York sports talk radio station once he leaves office.

The Republican made the announcement Sunday. It came one day after the New York Daily News reported that WFAN had told him he was no longer being considered as a replacement for longtime afternoon host Mike Francesa.

Christie’s term is up in January. He’s made numerous appearances as a fill-in host on the station and had a two-day on-air audition last month.

Christie said WFAN approached him three weeks ago about doing more shows with other potential co-hosts. But he says he soon declined the offer after considering other options for “post-gubernatorial employment.”

A WFAN spokeswoman didn’t respond Sunday to a request for comment.

