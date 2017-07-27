501.5
June Foray, voice of many cartoon characters, dies at 99

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP July 27, 2017 8:08 am 07/27/2017 08:08am
June Foray arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She died at the age of 99. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON — Actress June Foray — known as the first lady of voice acting — has died. She was 99.

Among her best known roles: Rocky the flying Squirrel on “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show.” She also voiced his nemesis Natasha Fatale of Boris and Natasha fame.

You knew her as Witch Hazel, Nell from “Dudley Do-Right,” Granny in the “Tweety and Sylvester” cartoons. She also was Cindy Lou Who in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and Mother Magoo in the “Mister Magoo” series.

Foray had so many roles in a career that extended over so many decades that she titled her autobiography, “You Grew Up With Me Too?”

A friend, Dave Nimitz, posted word of her death on Facebook.

CBS News contributed to this report.

