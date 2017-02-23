Why don’t blockbusters win the Oscars anymore? Blame sequels

WTOP's Jason Fraley examines the Oscar box office Jason Fraley | http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/OSCAR-BOX-OFFICE-jfray.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — It’s a constant — and legit — complaint each Oscar season: Why are Academy Award contenders often movies that most folks haven’t seen?

“There has to be some way to balance films that are done for artistic reasons with films that the majority of the viewing public is actually going to go see,” WTOP listener Kevin Wisener thoughtfully wrote on Jan. 24 as the nominees were announced. “It is nice to show appreciation for labors of love, but it is hard to find viewership when people have not heard of most of the films that are nominated.”

Let me start by saying that I agree entirely with the main thrust of Kevin’s question. It’s bizarre to have an award show where, unlike the Emmys (TV) or Grammys (music), mainstream audiences haven’t seen most of the nominees. Not only does the broadcast become less inclusive, it only feeds the (misguided) narrative of naysayers who roll their eyes at celebs patting themselves on the back.

In a perfect world, the best movies would be spread out over the course of the entire year so that the general public could see them, instead of all of the great movies being crammed in at the end of the year for maximum Oscar momentum. Unfortunately, there are two distinct sections of the year: one where Hollywood makes money on summer blockbusters, then another where Hollywood releases its fall award contenders. So yes, the industry is partly at fault for this out-of-touch release strategy.

That said, I believe moviegoers must look in the mirror before blaming the award voters. The onus is on we the viewers to actively seek out original, creative, quality movies that challenge us. Instead, too many of us take the lazy route and choose to see familiar, formulaic franchise installments. The result is a dangerously growing divide between the annual box office champions and the Oscar contenders.

It wasn’t always this way. In fact, mainstream blockbusters used to win Best Picture all the time.

In the 1930s and 1940s, a Top 10 grosser won Best Picture 90 percent of the time, including such Golden Age gems as “It Happened One Night” (1934), “Mutiny on the Bounty” (1935), “Gone With the Wind” (1939), “Rebecca” (1940), “Casablanca” (1942) and “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946).

In the 1950s, it remained a reliable 80 percent with “All About Eve” (1950), “An American in Paris” (1951), “From Here to Eternity” (1953), “Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957) and “Ben Hur” (1959).

In the 1960s it shot up to 90 percent with “West Side Story” (1961), “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962), “The Sound of Music” (1965), “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) and “Midnight Cowboy” (1969).

And in the 1970s, it held at 90 percent with “Patton” (1970), “The French Connection” (1971), “The Godfather Part I & II” (1972-1974), “The Sting” (1973), “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), “Rocky” (1976), “Annie Hall” (1977), “The Deer Hunter” (1978) and “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979).

But in the 1980s, things began to change, dropping to 60 percent as “Platoon” (1986), “Rain Man” (1988) and “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989) proved exceptions to a disturbing new trend of audiences shying away from the likes of “Ordinary People” (1980), “Gandhi” (1982) and “Amadeus” (1984).

In the 1990s, it fell further to 50 percent, a coin toss as to whether Top 10 gross would predict Oscar glory. It worked for “Dances With Wolves” (1990), “Silence of the Lambs” (1991), “Schindler’s List” (1993), “Forrest Gump” (1994) and “Titanic” (1997), but not for “Unforgiven” (1992), “Braveheart” (1995), “The English Patient” (1996), “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) and “American Beauty” (1999).

Then in the 2000s, it fell to a pathetic 30 percent with “Gladiator” (2000), “Chicago” (2002) and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” (2003). While “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), “The Departed’ (2006) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008) cracked the Top 15, “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) fell to No. 24, “Crash” (2005) to No. 49, “No Country for Old Men” (2007) to No. 36 and “Hurt Locker” (2009) to No. 116.

Now, in the 2010s, we’re currently at 0 percent. That’s right, zero of our Top 10 grossers have won Best Picture in this decade. “The King’s Speech” (2010) finished No. 18, “The Artist” (2011) was No. 71, “Argo” (2012) was No. 22, “Twelve Years a Slave” (2013) was No. 62, “Birdman” (2014) was No. 78 and “Spotlight” (2015) was No. 62. This year’s front-runner “La La Land” (2016) is currently at No. 20.

How did this sudden drop-off happen? What changed in our moviegoing habits starting in the 1980s?

One word: Franchises.

Yes, the same decade that Gordon Gekko proclaimed, “Greed is good,” Hollywood studios fell in love with the franchise model, preferring the safe bet of sequels over the risk of original content. It’s hard to blame “Jaws” (1975), “Star Wars” (1977), “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) and “Back to the Future” (1985) for lighting this fuse — they’re great flicks! — but there’s no denying it began a troubling trend.

So here we are, decades later, with a cancerous divide between the mainstream blockbusters and the award-season masterpieces. It saddens me to look at the box office charts at the end of each year and see that most of the top-grossing movies are (predictably) sequels, prequels, remakes and spinoffs.

In 2014, we saw “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” “Transformers: Age of the Five Armies,” “Maleficent,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Godzilla” and “22 Jump Street.”

In 2015, we saw “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Jurassic World,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Furious 7,” “Minions,” “Mockingjay Part 2,” “Spectre,” “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

And this past year, it was “Star Wars: Rogue One,” “Finding Dory,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Jungle Book,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Jason Bourne,” “Star Trek Beyond,” “X-Men:” Apocalypse,” “Kung Fu Panda 3″ and “Ghostbusters.”

None of these smash-hit flicks were nominated for Best Picture — nor should they have been. Oscar voters will never reward filmmakers who are riding the creative coattails of other, more original filmmakers who came up with these initial concept years ago. It’d be like awarding Henry Ford’s grandson for the automobile or honoring Steve Jobs’ nephew for the iPhone. It just wouldn’t be fair.

The truth is, great movies are still being made, but fewer folks are going to see them. Don’t blame the Oscar voters for honoring fresh ideas; blame the dumbed-down sequels for diluting the creative field.

I know, I know. With all the problems in the world, why pick this subject for a rant? I assure you this isn’t an “inside baseball” gripe from a film buff; it’s a tangible danger to an ever-divided society losing our common cultural touchstones. We should be able to quote a movie on a Friday at the bar, Sunday at church or Monday at the office and have the majority of folks recognize it. We don’t have to all like the same movies — it’s so damn subjective — but we should at least have the ability to talk about it.

My hope is to narrow the film spectrum, to bridge the growing divide between expert cinephiles who hail “Boyhood” and “Birdman” as masterpieces, and casual moviegoers who don’t get the hype. “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate,” a cinematic chasm that feeds the political divides we see.

So that’s where I stand on it. Yes, I wish Hollywood would spread out its movie releases so that these award shows didn’t feel so exclusive, but even more so, I wish that studio executives — and we the moviegoing public — would seek out new ideas instead of falling back on the comfortable franchises. We need to each make an effort to bridge this divide or it’ll worsen with each passing Oscar season.

Thanks for writing, Kevin.

-Jason

