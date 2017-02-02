WASHINGTON — Donald Trump loves to talk about “The Celebrity Apprentice,” and even more about his reality show ratings. So maybe it’s no surprise that he raised the subject of both during a speech Thursday morning.

It just happened to be the National Prayer Breakfast.

As it turns out, the annual interfaith event, addressed by every president since President Dwight D. Eisenhower, wasn’t off-limits for the president’s characteristic roasting. He poked fun at what he said was a ratings slump once the “Apprentice” franchise was turned over to action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger this year.

Not to be outdone, the “Terminator” star had a quick response:

