The 23nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring the best film and television performances of the year will air live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Here’s a look at the nominations.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.