Debbie Reynolds, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ return to movie theaters

WASHINGTON — Between the death of Debbie Reynolds and Golden Globe comparisons to “La La Land,” you’ve heard a lot lately about a 1952 classic.

This Sunday, MGM’s classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” returns to multiplexes in select locations to mark the film’s 65th anniversary in a partnership between Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies.

If you somehow miss Sunday’s screening, have no fear. There will be an encore presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Both screenings will feature commentary by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

Directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly and written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, the plot follows Don Lockwood (Kelly), who rises with vaudeville pal Cosmo Brown (Donald O’Connor) to become a silent movie star in 1927 Hollywood. After “The Jazz Singer” forces the industry into talking pictures, Lockwoord recruits singer Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) to dub over the shrill voice of Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen).

Voted the Greatest Musical of All Time by the American Film Institute, it’s hard in hindsight to believe that “Singin’ in the Rain” somehow didn’t win the Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical in 1952. That award went to Walter Lang’s “With a Song in My Heart,” though the Globes did at least award O’Connor with Best Actor en route to two Oscar nods for Jean Hagen and Lennie Hayton’s score.

The snub may have been because Kelly’s film had just won Best Picture the year before with “An American in Paris” (1951). Or, it may have been because the songs by Arthur Freed (lyrics) and Nacio Herb Brown (music) had appeared in prior MGM films: “The Hollywood Revue of 1929″ (1929), “Lord Byron of Broadway” (1930), “Going Hollywood” (1933), “Stage Mother” (1933), “Sadie McKee” (1934), “Broadway Melody of 1936″ (1935), “San Francisco” (1936) and “Babes in Arms” (1939).

Either way, the song covers recorded for “Singin’ in the Rain” have easily become the definitive versions. The songbook features a number of classic numbers, including the backflips and pratfalls of “Make ‘Em Laugh,” the chirpy “All I Do Is Dream of You,” the studio lot romance of “You Were Meant for Me,” the puddle splashes of the famous title number, the optimistic tapdancing of “Good Mornin’,” the 17-minute dream sequence of “Broadway Melody Ballet,” and the ballad “You Are My Lucky Star.”

Individually, these numbers will make you laugh, cry and swoon. Together, they form the pinnacle of producer Arthur Freed’s Technicolor musical streak at MGM, including “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), “The Harvey Girls” (1946), “Easter Parade” (1948), “On the Town” (1949), “Show Boat” (1951), “An American in Paris” (1951), “The Band Wagon” (1953), “Brigadoon” (1954) and “Gigi” (1958).

Best of all, the screening proves that Reynolds, who died on Dec. 28, 2016, will live forever on film.

This weekend’s “Singin’ in the Rain” event kicks off TCM’s series of monthly screenings:

Jan. 15–18: “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

Feb. 12–15: “An Affair to Remember” (1957)

March 5–8: “All About Eve” (1950)

April 2–5: “North By Northwest” (1959)

April 23–26: “The Graduate” (1967)

May 21–24: “Smokey and the Bandit” (1971)

June 4–7: “The Godfather” (1972)

June 11–14: “Some Like It Hot” (1959)

July 30–Aug. 2: “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982)

Aug. 13–16: “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

Sept. 17–20: “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” (1982)

Oct. 15–18: “The Princess Bride” (1987)

Nov. 12–15: “Casablanca” (1942)

Dec. 10–13: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967)

Click here for more info on the return of “Singin’ in the Rain” and here for more on the monthly screenings.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.