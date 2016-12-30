3:05 am, December 30, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » The Best Movies of 2016

The Best Movies of 2016

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP December 30, 2016 2:37 am 12/30/2016 02:37am
Share

From blockbusters to award contenders, what are the year's best movies?

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the year in movies

Jason Fraley | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Best Movies of 2016

50. Hail, Caesar
49. 20th Century Women
48. American Pastoral
47. The Lobster
46. The Witch
45. Finding Dory
44. Demolition
43. Zero Days
42. Race
41. Elvis & Nixon
40. The Girl on the Train
39. Paterson
38. Rogue One
37. Weiner
36. Snowden
35. Civil War
34. Hidden Figures
33. 13th
32. Allied
31. Denial
30. Moana
29. Southside With You
28. American Honey
27. Love & Friendship
26. Doctor Strange
25. The Jungle Book
24. Miss Sloane
23. A Monster Calls
22. The Light Between the Oceans
21. Kubo and the Two Strings
20. Hacksaw Ridge
19. I, Daniel Blake
18. Arrival
17. Nocturnal Animals
16. Elle
15. Cafe Society
14. Lion
13. The Birth of a Nation
12. Manchester By the Sea
11. The Handmaiden
10. Deadpool
9. De Palma
8. Sully
7. Loving
6. O.J.: Made in America
5. Hell or High Water
4. Jackie
3. Fences
2. Moonlight
1. La La Land

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Best Movies of 2016 Deadpool Entertainment Fences Fraley on Film hell or high water Jackie la la land Latest News moonlight Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » The Best Movies of 2016
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Where are they now? 2016’s Pets of the Week
Must-see feature photos of 2016
Top sports photos of 2016
Today in History: Dec. 30
Top photos of 2016
16 tricks and tips to save money
10 things to do on New Year’s Eve
Students who made a difference in 2016
Most buzzed about restaurant openings of 2016
WTOP’s celebrity chats of 2016
Top entertainment stories of 2016
DC area's year in music
2016 Celebrity Deaths
2016's top local images
Sunsets of 2016
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 25-31
Virtual tour of Potomac River
15 hearty soup recipes
10 best DC brunch spots
30 slow cooker recipes