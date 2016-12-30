The Best Movies of 2016

Best Movies of 2016
50. Hail, Caesar
49. 20th Century Women
48. American Pastoral
47. The Lobster
46. The Witch
45. Finding Dory
44. Demolition
43. Zero Days
42. Race
41. Elvis & Nixon
40. The Girl on the Train
39. Paterson
38. Rogue One
37. Weiner
36. Snowden
35. Civil War
34. Hidden Figures
33. 13th
32. Allied
31. Denial
30. Moana
29. Southside With You
28. American Honey
27. Love & Friendship
26. Doctor Strange
25. The Jungle Book
24. Miss Sloane
23. A Monster Calls
22. The Light Between the Oceans
21. Kubo and the Two Strings
20. Hacksaw Ridge
19. I, Daniel Blake
18. Arrival
17. Nocturnal Animals
16. Elle
15. Cafe Society
14. Lion
13. The Birth of a Nation
12. Manchester By the Sea
11. The Handmaiden
10. Deadpool
9. De Palma
8. Sully
7. Loving
6. O.J.: Made in America
5. Hell or High Water
4. Jackie
3. Fences
2. Moonlight
1. La La Land
