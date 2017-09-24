201.5
DC State Fair brings road closures

By Abigail Constantino September 24, 2017 4:19 am 09/24/2017 04:19am
WASHINGTON — It’s not a state (yet) but D.C. will hold a state fair Sunday, Sept. 24. 

The fair will be at the Waterfront Station in Southwest, between 375 and 425 M streets, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. . It will showcase the District’s agricultural and creative talents.

Street closures and traffic changes begin at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on the following areas:

  • 4th Street SW between M Street SW to I Street SW
  • 4th & I streets SW will have a soft closure to through traffic. Only residents, businesses and people shopping or visiting those businesses will be allowed entry through 4th and I streets.
  • 4th & M streets SW (No traffic northbound on 4th Street) will be closed until 9 p.m.

Visit DC State Fair’s website for more information about the event.

